MedWatch Today: Healthcare Heroes, Mother and Daughter Nursing Duo

This week’s Healthcare Heroes are registered nurses who are on the frontlines in the emergency department at Clovis Community Medical Center. They help treat COVID positive patients on a daily. They also happen to be mother and daughter.

Meet Renee Anderson and Brittney Magri. Both say they never thought they’d be colleagues and certainly could’ve never imagined they would be working together through a global pandemic. Brittney said she was inspired to follow in her mother’s footsteps in becoming a nurse, a career that has become rewarding for them both. We honor these two women for helping patients who are battling the Coronavirus.

Renee said, “Everything changes day to day, and it’s very scary at times and you never know what we’re gonna do or if you’re working with a COVID positive patient, there’s that, there’s that little bit inside of you that you know you’re very a little bit anxious about. It’s definitely changed the medical field it truly truly has. It’s an honor to serve the community and put the community first and do everything we can to help everybody and we’re doing our best we really work hard. We have a great team.”

“It’s home, when we are you know the leading edge in technology and we have the resources downtown to be able to provide for everybody no matter where you come from what’s your background. I’ve always been proud of the work that I’ve done working at community. It’s been an honor to be a part of the community systems,” said Brittney.

Renee and Brittney said they often work the same shift in the emergency department, and will help each other if need be. They’ve also leaned on each other emotionally during these trying times.