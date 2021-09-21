MedWatch Today: Healthcare Heroes, Local Law Enforcement Officers

This week’s Healthcare Heroes are two local police officers who rushed to the aid of a baby boy who was choking and couldn’t breathe. It was a frightening experience, who did fantastic community policing that day. We want to honor Fresno Police Detective Danny Kim and Fresno State Police Sergeant John Gavel.

In early June, the two officers were working together and heard a call over the radio of a baby not breathing. Det. Kim knew they were just a short distance away, so they rushed to the scene.

“I went up to the baby, and at that time the baby was starting to respond and breathing on his own, and I double checked the baby. Sgt. Gavel ran up and we assisted with the family. It’s kind of emotional support at the time, because the baby had recovered shortly after the fire department showed up; my gut instinct was, it’s not going to happen here, I’m gonna go and help out, and then just being a father myself, it’s probably very traumatizing and very devastating for the family. So every second counts for us,” stated Det. Kim.

The six month old baby boy was okay, but the mother and siblings were distraught. Sgt. Gavel talked to them and gave the young girls stickers and Det. Kim gave them stuffed animals.

Sgt. Gavel added, “Just knowing what it feels like to be a parent and be in those kinds of situations and empathize with mom and the family, and then make them feel validated and legitimized; you did a good job, you guys were awesome; you took care of the little baby. We don’t want people blaming themselves and feeling, you know, second guessings, self doubting. It feels good on behalf of all other law enforcement officers in every department that there is, and just to be able to represent them well.”

The two officers said this situation is a great reminder that everyone should get CPR certified in case of an emergency. To find CPR classes, click here, and search for CPR.