MedWatch Today: Healthcare Heroes, Darren and Kam Wade

Our Healthcare Heroes this week are parents who went through a traumatic experience during the birth of their first son. Their child spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit at Clovis Community Medical Center, and it was there where they witnessed the heroing efforts of the nursing staff.

Darren and Kam Wade are successful local real estate agents. Two years ago, they experienced first hand the amazing care given to their premature born son by the nurses in the NICU. They wanted to give back to those nurses for taking great care of him. So, for every home sale they make, they give a portion to Clovis Community. Recently, during Nurses’ Week, they teamed up with a client and dropped off some cheesecake bites to the nurses to “sweeten” up their day.

Darren said, “We’re very grateful for them, for all that they did. He was supposed to be there for four weeks, and ended up only being there for two weeks, and so partially because of him and partially because of them taking good care of him and taking care of any problems that arise at that time.”

Kam commented, “Everytime I would go in there, the nurses would encourage me to hold him a couple days later, after all the wires were removed and they were so encouraging, ‘Now you should try to breastfeed or pump’, or do skin to skin. So the fact that they were focusing on all the positive things that I should have felt when he was first born, but they were allowing me to feel it a couple days later, that made me feel that this is gonna be okay.”

Kam and Darren say they hope others follow in their footsteps and give back to healthcare workers any way they can.