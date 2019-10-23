MedWatch Today: Healthcare Heroes, Carl and Lulu Mitchell

The Community Cancer Institute continues to thrive in our community, thanks to the donors who give. This week’s Healthcare Heroes are former Community Medical Centers employees who donated one-million dollars.

Carl and Lulu Mitchell say they are grateful there is a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center in the Central Valley for cancer patients. Lulu is a breast cancer survivor, and says this sort of facility was not available when she was undergoing treatment. The couple donated one-million dollars to the Institute, and the first floor has been named in their honor.

Lulu said, ‘There’s a need in this community to make it grow even bigger and we are so blessed to have the Cancer Center in this area. I’m a cancer survivor and this was, and there is so many, so many problems with cancer in this area. There is a strong need for it.”

“We really, you know, wanted to help, this has been a great relief for us to see something come into our community that really should help for a long time,” continued Carl.

Carl and Lulu, both former Community employees, believe supporting important projects like the Cancer Institute is vital to the Valley’s health. If you’d like to join their efforts and give back, click here.