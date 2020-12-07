MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Youa Yang

Every week we honor a Healthcare Hero, someone who goes above and beyond for our Community family. Several nurses were recently nominated as Registered Nurse of the Year through the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley. Youa Yang was not only nominated among many talented healthcare workers, she won the title.

Youa is a house supervisor at Community Regional Medical Center. Part of her job is to oversee hospital operations and make sure everything runs smoothly and staff is supported. She has played an integral role in several projects in the emergency department, including introducing the Sexual Assault Forensic nursing program. She also supported California Senate Bill 1152, the homeless patient discharge planning law, which guides hospitals on discharging homeless from the emergency department and getting them on their feet safely.

“I am always a supportive person, so even outside of work, that’s one of the reasons why I like this position, actually I love this position. I feel that, you know, even being a nurse for over 17 years… being a hospital supervisor I get to use all my experience all my skills in that 17 years. I get to meet with all the nurses, all the ancillary staff, security, case management, physicians, within the whole hospital, just not one department or one unit. So that’s one of the things I love about being a hospital house supervisor,” said Youa.

Youa was nominated for her “Innovation in Professional Nursing”. She said she loves working with the whole hospital team and she’s honored to have won RN of the Year.