MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Valerie Preas

The frontline workers at Community Medical Centers are working around the clock through this pandemic. Our Healthcare Hero this week is a woman who is committed to ensuring those workers are fed and feel special.

Valerie Preas is a special friends coordinator with the Community Medical Foundation. When the coronavirus pandemic hit our hospitals, she recognized the need to support the medical staff. Since March, Valerie has teamed up with various organizations and restaurants to feed about 7,600 employees. She’s gone above and beyond to personally deliver a majority of those meals.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I think that we should feed them, I think some meals.’ I think that this would be a great opportunity for us to be there personally, deliver the meals to these people that are just working tireless hours and what better to show appreciation than to feed them. We can’t personally be there, but you know a little treat, let’s get them some cookies, some granola bars, some trail mix, anything we can,” said Valerie.

Valerie said her next mission is show the overnight staff some extra love as well. If you’d like to help or want more information on donations, click here.