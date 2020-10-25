MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Ulta Beauty Fresno Distribution Center

We all know ULTA Beauty as our go-to cosmetic store. This week, we’re honoring the team at the ULTA Fresno Distribution Center as our Healthcare Heroes for their recent gift to healthcare workers at Clovis Community Medical Center.

ULTA Beauty gave more than a thousand goodie bags filled with cosmetics, hair products, and fragrances – things you would find right in their store. Any one who had a Community badge was able to pick up one of the bags as a little thank you gift for all their hard work.

Eric Wickson is the Director of Distribution for the ULTA Beauty Fresno Distribution Center. He said, “I would imagine as they’re working long days and under a mask and trying to communicate and get their job done, that at the end of the day, a little something refreshing or nice for the face or fragrance would be just something to make them smile and make the day go a little bit better. So it’s just a small token of thanks for all they’re doing.”

Bonnie Brock is the VP of Nursing at Clovis Community Medical Center. She commented, “Dealing with COVID-19 and a pandemic, they have been faced with unrelenting change for the last six months. Everyday is a new challenge, so something like this is just such a breath of fresh air and positivity to come in on top of all that.”

“It’s a wonderful gesture to uplift the healthcare workers during a very heavy time, and it’s working! It’s really, really wonderful, these are cool bags. I mean, they’re full of full size products, it’s not just little stuff!” exclaimed Katie Zenovich, the Senior VP for Development & External Affairs at Community Medical Centers.

A few months ago, ULTA Beauty held this same kind of event for the healthcare workers at Community Regional Medical Center.