MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Tammi Anderson

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – This week’s Healthcare Hero is warming little hearts with her handmade blankets that she donates to patients in the pediatric specialty care center at Community Regional. Tammi Anderson is a medical assistant at Central California Faculty Medical Group who’s giving back by doing what she loves in her spare time.

“I do it because I love to sew and I want to give back to the babies in the community. I only have two grandchildren myself and I’ve made tons of blankets for them and I just love kids–period,” said Anderson.

It takes about 30 to 40 minutes for tammi to put the blankets together and then the staff rolls them up for a patient to pick out whichever design they want — Tammi says seeing how it makes people feel is so rewarding.

“I got excited when I saw the smile on his face. I explained to the child, this is personally yours, you get to take it home and it’s yours as long as you want. If you want anymore you just tell them to call the blanket lady and I’ll bring you some more,” Anderson said.

Tammi the “blanket lady” has been making the blankets for more than five years and has roughly given out five thousand blankets across community’s facilities. She says eventually she would love to donate on an even bigger scale and says she plans to, after retiring.

