MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Susan Thorn

Our Healthcare Hero this week is someone who went above and beyond for Community Medical Centers – someone who stepped up to ensure employees were taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to honor registered nurse Susan Thorn, who is the Director of Clinic Operations and Employee Health.

Susan recognized early on in the pandemic that her role in clinic operations was not going to be impacted heavily. So, she asked how she could help take the load off other departments. Robyn Gonzales is the Vice President of Operations at Community Regional, and she said Susan was a leader who they could always depend on.

“Right away I know what her gifts and talents are, so I talked to a few people and we decided that she would be perfect to start up the team for safety monitors. So, the safety monitors are the folks who went around early on in the pandemic and did a lot of education about the personal protective equipment,” said Robyn.

Susan commented, “I like to take care of the people that take care of the people, so throughout the COVID pandemic… it’s been my role to take care of our employees and staff that are on the front lines doing the work and provide the infrastructure and support to make that happen… I don’t think of myself as a healthcare hero, I’m humbled and I’m honored that others think that way but I, everybody at Community, and I mean everybody doing the COVID work in general, they’re all heroes we’re all here to support each other.”

Susan said she’s learned a lot through the pandemic, including how to make the work experience better for employees.

“I would say, ‘Susan, thank you so much for everything that you’ve done, for your commitment to excellence, for your exemplary work ethic which is just phenomenal’… We are really blessed to have you be a part of our Community family,” ended Robyn.