MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Respiratory Therapy Team

Our Healthcare Hero this week is a group of the hospital staff who help give us a breath of fresh air – both figuratively and literally. We’re honoring the Respiratory Therapy Team of Community Regional Medical Center.

Respiratory therapists manage patients’ airways and help patients when they have trouble breathing. They work in various departments in the hospital, working with NICU and PICU babies, to adults, and patients in the Leon S. Peters Burn Center.

Leola Phillips is a respiratory therapist who organized a toy drive three years ago to give gifts and spread the holiday spirit to families at Terry’s House. That joy and giving has since spread to the patients at the Burn Center.

Leola said, “The first drive was at Terry’s House and so we made a Christmas tree and we kinda like, did a drawing and things just to make things exciting and we wanted to give back… We all want to see someone do better, we want that wellness we want that community within our community… because people are human, you know, they just want the respect.”

You too can help give to patients and families at Community Medical Centers. For more information, click here.