MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Owners of Downtown Fresno’s Grocery Outlet

We all know Grocery Outlet for its great prices and catchy ads, but the Grocery Outlet in Downtown Fresno has recently gone above and beyond to give back to the community, donating food and supplies to Terry’s House.

Yazmin and Paco Alvarez are the owners of Grocery Outlet located at Tulare and R Streets. A few months ago they noticed Whitney Horn, the manager of Terry’s House, coming in to buy bulk goods for the families who stay at Terry’s House.

Whitney explained, “She [Jazmin] knew that I looked lost and so, so friendly, so warm and welcoming, kind, wanting to walk me up and down the aisles to make sure that I could find everything I need. But the conversation started, ‘You work at Terry’s House? You’re just a block away, you help family members when they have a patient across the street, how can I donate, what can I do to help?’”

Jazmin added, “We have donated cereal, bunch of Kool-Aid, waters… That’s the Grocery Outlet thing, we’re here to help and we’re here to look after the community and we’re glad to do it… It’s just amazing how we’re able to help others, and knowing that Terry’s House is there to help so many people, it just encourages us to help them.”

We are honoring Yazmin and Paco as this week’s Healthcare Heroes. Not only have they donated food to Terry’s House, they have also given Whitney gift cards to distribute to the families at Terry’s House.

“They have hearts of gold and we’re so lucky that they’re here and every day we should celebrate them,” exclaimed Whitney.

Terry’s House relies solely on donations, so families of patients who are receiving care at Community Regional Medical Center have somewhere to stay while their loved one is in the hospital. If you’d like to donate to Terry’s House, click here.