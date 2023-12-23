FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Creating a safe work environment is key to employee health and productivity.

That is why we’re honoring one community employee who helped lay the foundation for a new crisis prevention training and is taking a lead role in educating and empowering staff across the health system.

Matt Butler started working with Community in 2014 as a security officer in security services and four years later was invited to join the environmental safety team, but that too quickly evolved.

“In 2020, COVID hit, and during that time, California mandated that hospital workers would need to wear an N-95 mask in order to go to work,” Butler said. “I became part of a large group of people who started mask fit testing, or N-95 mask fit testing for approximately 65,000 people.”

Matt’s move from environmental safety to occupational safety caused him to introduce a new safety measure for community employees.

“He just wants to know, ‘how can I help other people? How can I make them feel safe? How can I get them the education they need?'” said Susan Thorn, Director of Clinical Operations, Employee Health Services, Community Health System.

Matt is now taking a lead role in crisis prevention institute training.

“In 2022, they developed a training specific to the healthcare industry.”

CPI has seen rising trends in workplace violence across the United States in the healthcare industry.

“They use behavioral techniques and education to recognize potential escalating violent situations; to deescalate them before they rise,” said Susan.

“So, the volume and the tone of our voice have a lot to do with how we speak to somebody and also our body language. What’s that expressing? Are we calm, relaxed, and confident? And then, hopefully, we can provide a different lens for us to look through when we see somebody who is angry or frustrated, and instead maybe see them as a person who is in distress,” said Matt.

Matt’s willingness to go the extra mile for staff members recently earned him a nomination for Occupational Safety and Employee Health Services Employee of The Month.

“I have a lot of feedback that I get for employee health services. I get more comments about Matt than I do anywhere else. I think one of the last ones said, ‘he should be the face of Community because he just provides such a wonderful experience,” said Susan.

Matt’s dedication helps to keep healthcare workers safe and is a pillar of an exceptional testament to the care that Community strives to provide.

“It’s been a privilege to work with people of such high caliber and such high compassion and high care that it makes me want to come back to work every day and it makes me want to participate with that group of people and more importantly, it makes me want to serve those people with the same care and compassion that have modeled for me.”