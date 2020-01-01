MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero Matt Shultz Breaks Down Barriers

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – This week’s Healthcare Hero is breaking down barriers–language barriers.

Because california has a large population of spanish speakers, physical therapist assistant, Matt Shultz from Community Subacute & Transitional Care Center took it upon himself to take an extra step to make his patients feel extra comfortable–helping him to do his job even better.

“Developing relationships with patients..just developing…being able to give commands for therapeutic reasons has helped me tremendously. It makes…there’s less of a disconnect as far as patients trying to develop a relationship and trying to develop a pattern of therapy.

Melina Navarro is the niece of one of Matt’s patients and has been working with Matt for a few months. She nominated him as Healthcare Hero because she and her uncle feel right at home.

“Matt makes it personal – one-on-one, he takes time to get to know the patient, get to know the family, he makes us feel welcome every time I come in here. He doesn’t make you feel restricted. I understand that this job is very demanding. My heart is full of gratitude–because it takes a village.”

