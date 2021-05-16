MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Marina Lawson

Our Healthcare Hero this week went above and beyond her role as a registered nurse. She’s taken on the task of teaching patient care assistants.

Marina Lawson works in short stay surgery at Clovis Community Medical Center. She’s been a nurse for about 34 years and said her family background in the medical field inspired her to be a healthcare worker. Marina was also nominated as Registered Nurse of the Year through the Nursing Leadership of the Central San Joaquin Valley. She was nominated for her Excellence in Education.

Marina said, “I just felt like our PCA staff who I primarily take to educating, just needed to come up and be more more sure of themselves… What I thought about was when I was a student and the things that helped me to learn, and I didn’t want to make the education like a dry boring thing for them, so, I try to look at what kids today, kids they’re younger, so how do they learn what are the things, and I try to incorporate that into the teaching to make it a fun experience because I’ve realized that when it’s fun the learning sticks with you.”

Marina added she hopes she empowers the PCA’s to feel like they can do anything and take on any challenge.

“I think the other thing with the teaching is, I think I’ve made the RN’s realize too what an important role that they play in patient care, and our unit, and how they help us. I mean without them we’d be lost,” ended Marina.