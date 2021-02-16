MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Lynette Davis

We are so grateful for our healthcare workers, and that’s why each week we honor a Healthcare Hero. This week, we want to shine a light on Lynette Davis, a nurse at Community Regional Medical Center.

Lynette was recently nominated as one of the Registered Nurses of the Year through the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley. She was honored for her excellence in leadership. Lynette is the nurse manager for the Leon S. Peters Rehabilitation Center and she said she strives to make her staff happy and ensure they have a good work-life balance. She said the more content her staff is, the better they are able to care for patients.

“I have always enjoyed caring for people… one way for me to care for people was to become a nurse… and now moving from nursing into nurse management, it has transferred from just caring about patients and their families to my employees, their families and the whole system really,” stated Lynette.

Lynette has been a nurse for 15 years and a manager since 2013.