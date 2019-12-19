MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Kim McBeath, Saves a Life on Highway 41

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – This week’s Healthcare Hero not only helps patients on a daily basis in the emergency department at Community Regional Medical Center, but back in September on her way to work, she helped a man who was in a horrific car accident on Highway 41.

Cameras were there when Glenn Abraham surprised Charge Nurse, Kim McBeath with flowers and thanked her for being by his side when he was in a traumatic crash. He had hit a horse head on, just south of Coarsegold and it took the whole roof off his car. Kim was on her way to work at Community Regional that morning and saw Glenn pulled over on the side of the road. She stopped, called 911, went to his side and helped keep him alert while waiting for first responders to arrive.

“One of the things that made me stop was, I was in a head on on the 41 six years ago, and I had guardian angels stop for me and being the first one there, it actually wasn’t my nursing skills at all, it was just being kind to another human being that made me stop it was my nursing skills that allowed me to assess him. I like to be kind to other people and I hope I didn’t do anything somebody else wouldn’t do for another person, I think a lot of people get busy in their lives and they just would have driven by and did drive by. I think people really need to take care of each other,” McBeath said.

“Don’t have the words to thank Kim so much for what she did there, that quick thinking, action like that, I believe that that lord was watching and he sent me that angel to do that, because i really could have died, I don’t know why I’m here to tell you the truth,” said Abraham.

Glenn suffered a concussion among other serious injuries. He was rushed to Community Regional and Kim was able to visit him and check up on him throughout his stay in the emergency department.

