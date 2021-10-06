MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Kevin Rhamie

Our Healthcare Hero this week is a man who provides spiritual care to patients at Clovis Community Medical Center and the Community Cancer Institute. Chaplain Kevin Rhamie constantly goes above and beyond for patients and his palliative care team.

Kevin was nominated by his colleague, Katie Kirkley, who is the Operations Manager for Palliative Care Services at Community Health System. She said Kevin brings a peaceful and calm aura to any situation and he helps patients cope with healthcare crises.

Kevin said, “I look at myself not so much as a hero, because it’s teamwork we function. I’m not able to do what I do by myself… I look at it also to applaud and to affirm my team, the Palliative Care Department, for the heroic work that we are doing; coming into patient’s lives and their families, and to help them sort out the options and their choices moving forward.”

Katie commented, “I nominated Kevin as a healthcare hero because he really was a pillar of strength during this pandemic, and he spent an inordinate amount of time just lifting up his fellow teammates… And Kevin was the one that helped us learn breathing exercises and even while worrying about his family across the pond, and worrying about his family in London and all that was going on, he took the time to reach out to all of his teammates and leaders to make sure that everybody had an encouraging word or a scripture or a prayer… And he was just exponentially kind.”

Kevin has been a chaplain with Community Health System for two years.