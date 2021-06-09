MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Justina Miller-Loyd

All healthcare workers are healthcare heroes in our eyes, but some truly stand out and go above and beyond for patients and our hospital system. This week we want to honor registered nurse Justina Miller-Loyd as our Healthcare Hero.

She works in the intensive care unit at clovis Community Medical Center and has treated COVID-19 positive patients through the toughest times of the pandemic. Justina was also recently nominated as Registered Nurse of the Year through the Nursing Leadership of the Central San Joaquin Valley. She was nominated for her excellence in clinical practice.

“I feel like a lot of the stuff that I do isn’t extraordinary, it’s just something that I want to do for my peers and for my unit and for the patients to get better, you know? Impacting more than just the small little bubble that I can, I want to be able to help more people. So, that’s why I went back to school and got my MSN (master of Science in Nursing Degree) so I want to be able to help people on a broader scale… I think that just being able to help in more ways than one will really make a difference in the long run,” stated Justina.

Justina started her medical career as an emergency medical technician, or EMT, and said that experience inspired her to work in the intensive care unit.