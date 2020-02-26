MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Heather Haupt

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – This week’s Healthcare Hero is a transitional kindergarten teacher from Kerman who’s instilling the importance of simple acts of kindness to her students by making cards for Terry’s House families at Community Regional Medical Center.

Heather Haupt, a transitional kindergarten teacher, Kerman Floyd Elementary says, “So, for my students, we talked about…when we’re sick — we go to the doctor, we get medicine and then we get better and then we get to come home and sometimes kids aren’t able to do that…families aren’t able to do that–they have to visit the hospital and stay there a little longer and so we wanted to do something for these families to make them feel better when they aren’t able to come home right away.”

Haupt and her students came up with the idea to brighten up a family’s day by painting cards for those staying at Terry’s House on Community Regional Medical Center’s campus–where it provides a “home away from home” for patients and their families needing an extended stay. Not only are the cards an act of kindness it’s something Haupt hopes her kids will continue doing throughout their lives.

“My students are only five–they come to me when they’re four barely turning five–so it’s important for me to teach them to be kind to their friends in the classroom and I just hope that it translates to their families at home. I’ve had parents tell me that they’re being kinder to their siblings or they’re using kind words and it’s just really nice to see that they can carry that on outside of school and at home too,” said Haupt.

And the transitional kindergartners, Kerman Floyd Elementary have something to say about it, “We love Terry’s House!”

