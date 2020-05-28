MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Harris Ranch Beef Company

Live Now
Our Healthcare Hero this week is a company that we all know for their meat. Harris Ranch took time away from their farm to show their gratitude to healthcare workers at Community Regional Medical Center.

The company stepped up to say “thank you” to medical professionals helping us throughout the pandemic. Harris Ranch dropped off 300 steak sandwich meals for the staff at Community Regional. The cattle company continuously strives to produce the highest quality beef in the world. Hospital staff say they’re very thankful for the generous donation.

