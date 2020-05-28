MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Harris Ranch Beef Company

Not only are medical occupations in high demand, but many find it to be very rewarding. To encourage more interest in healthcare careers, Kerman High School provides a one-of-a-kind, hands-on healthcare experience for students and Community Regional Medical Center is helping to support and grow the program.

Gerry Villa is a registered nurse and the ROP instructor for the Medical Careers Program at Kerman High. She said, "Medical programs are hard to get up and going. Equipment costs are high and it's hard to get support and get speakers out into a rural area. And through the support of community, they've not only stepped up and supported my program with some amazing donations of equipment, but they've also sent me some amazing guest speakers that continue to be a daily partnership with them."