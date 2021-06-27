MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Girl Scouts Troop 5011

Girl Scout Troop 5011 from Clovis made the sweetest delivery recently to healthcare workers at Clovis Community Medical Center. For their generous donation of cookies, we want to honor the 26 girls in the troop as our Healthcare Heroes.

They dropped off 200 boxes of some of the most popular flavors, and brightened up the spirits and filled the bellies of the employees, including nurses in the MedSurg department.

Holly Francone is a registered nurse in MedSurg at Clovis Community. She said, “I was a Girl Scout, and so a majority of the nursing staff are female… So I know that it means a lot for us to get this donation from them because of what they represent… It’s just a wonderful act of kindness.”

These girls remind us that we too can give back. If you’re interested in donating to healthcare workers, click here.