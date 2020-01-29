MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Geordie Jones

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – This week’s Healthcare Hero believes medical providers in the Valley are among the best in the world and his vision for his donation to the building of Community Medical Center’s Heart & Lung Institute is that it will encourage others to contribute to the Valley’s continuing growth of providing top notch care to patients.

Geordie Jones is the 1st Donor to the Heart & Lung Institute, “I see the community as every bit as good–we have every bit as good a talent here. Every bit as good of physicians, and nurses, and staff as anywhere in this country–that’s my personal belief. And I think that the heart institute–HLI–will be the best in the country–one of the best in the country–certainly there are other excellent ones, but they’re not here. So, you don’t have to go anywhere, you can be here,” Jones said.

Geordie Jones is inspired by having a continuity of healthcare and says one of the main reasons to desire that continuity is to be able to have an emotional support system in a patient’s time of need.

“When people have to travel out of town, their emotional support network can’t really go with them. So friends, family, the people who love you, can’t all travel with you and that’s very hard on the person that needs the services and it’s also very hard on the family and so the idea that you can have all those services under one roof is very exciting to me because of the emotional support of your friends and family–those that love you and being around you.”

Jones is hoping to inspire others in seeing the need and the importance of building the facility.

