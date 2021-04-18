MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Fresno PACE

We want to shine a light on a local organization that is helping feed our healthcare workers. Fresno PACE is this week’s Healthcare Hero. They gave Community Medical Centers a $5,400 donation to fund the Sustain program. The program buys 100 meals a week for nine weeks for the healthcare workers at Community’s four hospitals.

Lei Vang is the Executive Director of Fresno PACE. He said about the frontline workers, “They are such an integral part of servicing our patients and really the community as a whole… We know that healthcare workers are putting in long hours they’re not seeing their families as often they’re probably not eating their breakfasts or lunches, so it really allows us to step in and say, ‘Hey you know what, you’re doing such a good thing for the community, for our patient population. Let us give back’.”

Katie Zenovich is the Senior Vice President for Development & External Affairs at Community Medical Foundation.

“I see the healthcare workers receive this sack lunch that was brought by PACE, a group they don’t even know. But this is a community business who are stepping up to say, ‘Hey, we appreciate you and thank you’ and when they receive them they just light up… they’re very happy to have that lunch and to know that there are people out there that are thinking of them and appreciating what they’re doing,” stated Katie.

Fresno PACE stands for Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly – a unique healthcare program that provides medical, health and wellness services to seniors.