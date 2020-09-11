MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Fresno Association of Realtors

Our Healthcare Heroes this week are the members of the Fresno Association of Realtors. They recently held a donation drive to collect goods for the healthcare workers at Community Medical Centers.

Through the month of July, the organization put donation boxes around various real estate offices around the Central Valley, including the offices of Realty Concepts, London Properties, and Iron Key Real Estate. The Fresno Association of Realtors was able to gather a huge truck load of things they hope will provide fuel for those working on the frontlines during this COVID-19 crisis.

Amber Keene is with the Fresno Association of Realtors, “We had to think outside the box and find a way that we all could make a difference but separately and that’s how we came up with this idea… We’re talking about snacks, coffee, healthy snacks, maybe some treats too, chapstick, lotion, really anything that will help them get through their shift.”

“You see the community coming together for a good cause and thanking the healthcare workers that are working tirelessly and endlessly to take care of people they don’t even know and you know risky their lives every day for our community, so it’s a just a simple way to say thank you,” stated Summer Quick, a realtor with Realty Concepts.

Organizers said they hope these little snacks put a big smile on healthcare workers’ faces.