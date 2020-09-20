MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Environmental Services Team

Have you ever stopped and thought about who cleans up after patients when they leave their hospital rooms? That’s the job of the environmental services team. Their diligent work of cleaning the hospital is appreciated now more than ever. We’re honoring them this week as our Healthcare Heroes.

Every week, the team meets for shift change huddles, where they come together to communicate about changes with COVID-19 cleaning protocols and have a group discussion on how to stay safe. It’s also an opportunity for them to stretch to prevent work place injuries. These employees sterilize community’s hospitals around the clock and ensure all patients, visitors, and staff are safe.

Christa Atchley is the Director of Environmental Services at Community Medical Centers. She said, “We have more ground to cover and really a sense of safety that the staff want that reassurance from us to know that this place is clean that we keep infection rates low and that surfaces are not harboring any bacteria or any virus that’s going to affect both the staff and the patients… We’re just so honored to be honored as a Healthcare Hero this team every single one of them are my heroes every day. The level of work that they perform, the tireless efforts they have and really being the front lines and walking head into what we’re dealing with as COVID goes on, they’re just so brave.”

The environmental services team is one of the largest departments in the Community Medical Centers system. There are more than 300 employees across Community’s four hospitals.