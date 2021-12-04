MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Dr. Teresa Daniele

Every year, the Marjaree Mason Center recognizes ten local professional women for their contribution to the community, while also raising awareness about domestic violence. UCSF Fresno Chief of Cardiology Dr. Teresa Daniele was one of the ten women honored at this year’s fundraiser, and we want to also shine a light on her as this week’s Healthcare Hero.

She specializes in cardiac care, and also has a passion for treating women’s heart disease.

“I was honestly very humbled, very honored, truly honored to be a part of a such a wonderful amazing group of talented women, and honored by such an amazing organization that has done so much for our community and really showcases the strengths of women and is a role model and motivator to young girls out there in our community,” said Dr. Daniele.

The honorees at the luncheon were each nominated by community members and reviewed by a committee of judges consisting of business professionals and members of the community from Fresno County.