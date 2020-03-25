MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Dr. Lori Weichenthal

COVID-19 Information

Med Watch Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A “role model, a torchbearer, a trailblazer,” are just some of the words describing this week’s Healthcare Hero by her colleagues. Dr. Lori Weichenthal is not only a leading figure in medicine, she’s leading the way for women in medicine.

With a long list of impressive achievements, Dr. Weichenthal’s latest is receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the Fresno Madera Medical society. Throughout her career here in the Central Valley, she served regionally and nationally on the American College of Emergency Physicians, helped create the Wilderness Medicine fellowship at UCSF Fresno and holds the Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education title. She was a trailblazer as the first female leader in the UCSF Fresno emergency medicine department.

Dr. Weichenthal is the one others count on to “fix the needs.” When she noticed a lack of women in medical leadership positions, she began a group called “Women in Academic Medicine”– a supportive community helping to foster and encourage women pursuing academic careers in medicine.

Additionally, Dr. Weichenthal is not only paving the way for women in the industry, she supports the wellness of all her fellow physicians–building a training program to help physicians in stressful situations tap into their humanity and compassion, holding free yoga classes on Community Regional’s campus and establishing an annual wellness day.

Above all, Dr. Weichenthal’s colleagues appreciate how she maintains her calm and cool no matter the situation or challenge. Congratulations again, Dr. Weichenthal!

