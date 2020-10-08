MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Dept. of Defense Team from Travis Air Force Base

The Coronavirus is an enemy that has to be defeated by a team. The U.S. Military is even involved in the fight. This week our Healthcare Heroes are the members of the Department of Defense Team from Travis Air Force Base who recently came to Community Regional to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Lt. Col. Roderick Fontenette is an Emergency Medicine Critical Care Physician. He was one of the military healthcare personnel deployed to help the Fresno community. Dr. Fontenette has been deployed to the Middle East and Africa, but said serving on a local level is just as important.

“The American people know that at a moment’s notice, not only will I put on my uniform to go overseas to do what my job is, but I’ll also put on that same uniform, that same commitment, that same drive to do what’s necessary here at home. So it feels good to be home helping out,” said Dr. Fontenette.

From all of us at Community Medical Centers, we salute you military healthcare heroes and say thank you. Together we are stronger and continue the fight to beat COVID-19.

