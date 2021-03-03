MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Clovis North High Freshmen Girls

It’s always wonderful to see young people get involved and give. Well, that’s exactly what a group of Clovis North High School freshmen did. We’re honoring these students as this week’s Healthcare Heroes.

Ava Serrato, Lola Poerzgen, Valeria Suarez, and Alexis Villegas got in the kitchen and baked up some yummy goodies. Then the ladies organized a special delivery to Community Medical Centers staff. It was their way to say thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly through this pandemic.

Norma Estrada is a registered nurse at Community Regional Medical Center. She exclaimed, “We really appreciate them taking the time and bringing this. I mean, we’ve had some long, long hours and they will really, really appreciate this. Thank you so much girls, thank you!”

Ava added, “We know how hard healthcare employees have been working and how much they’re sacrificing to keep us safe and healthy, and we just wanted to do something that could, in a small way, thank them for all that they do, and I love baking and a few of my friends like to bake, so we thought, let’s do something to say thank you.”

The girls delivered their cookies and baked goods to staff at both Community Regional and Clovis Community Medical Center.