MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Cherry Alacar

This week’s Healthcare Hero is a registered nurse at Community Regional Medical Center who is not only passionate about caring for patients, but cares of her colleagues as well.

Cherry Alacar has been a nurse for seven years. She was one of the winners of the 2020 award for Registered Nurse of the Year through the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley. Cherry works in the medsurg department and has lead several performance improvement projects for her peers. She also lead infection prevention projects, including a hand washing competition that involved dozens of employees throughout the hospital.

“It’s a real grateful feeling to win an award for something I have so much passion for. I absolutely love being a nurse, I love taking care of patients… Not only do we come into work and take care of the patients, but we also want to have staff engaged, so what better way to do that with this hand washing video competition,” said Cherry.

Cherry was nominated for her excellence in clinical practice.