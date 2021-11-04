MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Chaia Vang

The opioid crisis runs rampant in Fresno County. The Bridge Program at Community Regional Medical Center seeks to help those addicted to drugs. This week’s Healthcare Hero is the woman at the center of this life-saving program.

We are honoring substance use navigator Chaia Vang for going above and beyond for her patients and for the hospital system. Chaia works directly with those who are struggling with substance abuse, and helps direct them to a medical provider and necessary medications that eliminate cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Emergency department Dr. Rais Vohra, who runs the Bridge Program, nominated Chaia for all her hard work changing lives for the better.

Chaia said, “I think it’s just the lives that we touch every now and then, you don’t know who you’re going to reach out to, and it’s so like, rewarding when we have patients coming back saying thank you for saving my life… And that’s all I want to do is just give people hope.”

“The patients trust her, they’re calling her at all times… They really have seen her as the one link into that life of recovery that everybody wants and really she’s been able to help so many people get out of the vicious cycle of addiction, and I think she really deserves a lot of appreciation,” stated Dr. Vohra.

Chaia also educates patients, staff, and the community about the Bridge Program and life-saving drugs like Narcan which stop opioid overdoses.