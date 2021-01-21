MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bank is not only a pillar financial organization it’s also our Healthcare Hero this week.

CVCB recently made a $5,000 dollar donation to Community Regional’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will assist Community’s team in various areas of need. We are proud to honor CVCB as a Healthcare Hero for their investment in helping our frontline workers and medical staff when they need it the most.

James Kim is the EVP and Chief Operating Officer at CVCB. He said, “It was obvious to us that we wanted to at least in a small way support the frontline healthcare workers and the organization has been an organization we’ve supported almost since inception of our company 40 years ago so for us it was a very natural decision… We just can’t thank you enough for making this year more tolerable and for caring for us.”

Katie Zenovich is the SVP of Development & External Affairs at Community Medical Foundation. She commented, “It really means a lot when they stepped up to help with employee assistance by making a donation, our employees are going to be so grateful for having access to services and programs that they need right now.”

CVCB was founded in 1979 and started it’s operations in Clovis.

For more information on how you can give to Community Regional’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here.