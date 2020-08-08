MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Cardiology Medical Imaging Team

This week, we honor a team of Healthcare Heroes. The staff that makes up the Cardiac Medical Imaging Team have been put to the test during this Coronavirus pandemic. They help emergency doctors and nurses provide excellent care to COVID-19 positive patients every day.

The emergency department at Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state, and has gotten even busier with the Coronavirus crisis. Alternative care sites have been set up to accommodate the influx of patients.

Cheryl Sutton is the manager of the Cardiac Medical Imaging Team, and said communication is key to the success of her team’s work to expedite care. To make it easier on emergency staff, they now go directly to the patients, outside of the emergency room, to perform electrocardiograms and echocardiograms, essentially taking pictures of patient’s hearts to help physicians determine which direction a patient needs to go to for care.

Cheryl said, “I talk to my staff everyday. We brief, and it’s anything that they can see make improvements and we talk about it and we can put it in place if it’s for everybody and not just one person. I think it has made things smoother for everybody because I’m one of these people where if you know something is broken, try to fix it so you can work together, and the right hand has to know what the left hand is doing all the time.”

Normally, they use four EKG machines at a time, but now with COVID-19, Cheryl said they have used eight in the department.