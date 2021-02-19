MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Candlelight Guild

Our Healthcare Heroes this week are ordinary citizens in the community who recently made an extraordinary gesture to help brighten the spirits of our patients at Community Regional Medical Center.

The Candlelight Guild is a women’s charitable organization that raises money for various non-profits in Fresno. They got their children involved, and together created a thousand personalized cards for the adult, pediatric, and spanish-speaking patients at Community Medical Centers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, no visitors are allowed in the hospital, and only one adult is allowed to be bedside with a pediatric patient.

Leah Orlando with the Candlelight Guild said, “I hope that it boosts their spirits a little bit and know that we are thinking of them out there, praying for them. And I just can’t, sorry I get a little emotional, I can’t imagine them being in the hospital alone, so I hope that this can boost their spirits and let them know we are thinking of them and praying for them.”

Alexis Castro is a Certified Child Life Specialist at Community Regional. She stated, “We’re really thankful that they took the time to put these together. I know letter writing is such a unique talent and skill, so it’s very special that they took the time to write these personal messages for patients, and it will definitely be something that I think our staff will really appreciate in being able to help continue to support that family centered care.”

Leah said they hope to continue their card campaign as long as it’s needed.