MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Bullard Talent Mariachi Band

Music has a really special way of connecting people. The mariachi band at Bullard Talent K-8 school showed off their talents recently, putting a big smile on healthcare workers’ faces at Community Regional.

These young students played mariachi songs for dozens of frontline workers, who took a break from taking care of patients battling the Coronavirus. It was students’ way to say thank you to those who are working tirelessly through this crisis. We want to honor these children for taking time out of their day to entertain the staff at Community Regional.

Donavan Ramos is an 8th grader at Bullard Talent and plays in the mariachi band. He said, “I came here to show gratitude, with the love of music, to thank all the nurses and thank them for the services here, helping us through this very difficult situation.”

Bullard Talent is a school in the Fresno Unified School District that specializes in music and arts. The school’s philosophy is “Arts are Academic”.