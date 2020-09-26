MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Bonadelle Neighborhoods

Bonadelle Neighborhoods is known for the beautiful homes it builds in the Central Valley. But this week we are shining a light on them as our Healthcare Hero for their generous donation to Community Medical Centers.

Bonadelle Neighborhoods gifted a $25,000 grant, which will benefit the hospital to deal with the unexepected expenses due to the pandemic. The goal is to make sure healthcare staff has support for expenses such as daycare or relief if they test positive for the Coronavirus in the workplace. The funds will specifically help Community Medical Center’s employee assistance program – a program that’s helped more than 1,400 employees since April of this year.

Katie Zenovich is the Senior Vice President for Community Medical Centers. She said, “They understand that homes should be a good place and a happy place, a healthy place, a beautiful place and you know what, unfortunately a lot of our own employees have been sent home because they were exposed to COVID-19 and it’s not all that happy and they’re struggling.”

“We love the community and so we definitely wanted to help and we were concerned you know when the numbers starting piling up you know in the last three months in the Fresno/San Joaquin Valley… we wanted to help the community in a way that’s going to help with dealing of this pandemic of Coronavirus,” stated John Bonadelle, the president of Bonadelle Neighborhoods.

And even more great news, an anonymous donor matched Bonadelle’s gift, turning it into a $50,000 donation.