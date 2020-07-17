MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Berj Apkarian

Our Healthcare Hero this week is a man who has served our medical community here and abroad for more than 20 years.

Berj Apkarian is the Vice President of Physician and International Health Relations at Community Medical Centers. He also serves as the country’s First Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia. The last few years, Berj has helped organize a trip to Armenia with dozens of medical and dental professionals to serve less fortunate families. More recently, Berj received a call to aid a young boy in Haiti who is battling sickle cell anemia.

“Unfortunately he comes from a very poor family and they’re estimating the cost of medication for treatment for him around $2,000 dollars a month,” stated Berj.

Berj went into action, and reached out to Community’s physicians to help with consulting the boy’s doctor in Haiti. Then, he contacted the pharmaceutical company who makes the needed medication, and they vowed to help.

Berj continued, “I always ask Community Medical Centers to help me out, it’s time for me to give back and live the mission and the vision of Community Medical Centers. This is what we’re all about, it’s about what we stand for and how we serve our community day in and day out.”

Berj said Community physicians went above and beyond to help the boy, and they will continue to follow up with him to ensure the boy receives comprehensive medical care.

“Even with the crisis of the riots, and COVID, this that and the other, we have not shied away from first serving our community here but in addition to that, it’s reaching across the globe and touching the life of a boy full of life, full of smile… Being part of it, it’s an honor and a privilege being able to serve. It’s a privilege,” ended Berj.