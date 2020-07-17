KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Berj Apkarian

Med Watch Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Healthcare Hero this week is a man who has served our medical community here and abroad for more than 20 years.

Berj Apkarian is the Vice President of Physician and International Health Relations at Community Medical Centers. He also serves as the country’s First Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia. The last few years, Berj has helped organize a trip to Armenia with dozens of medical and dental professionals to serve less fortunate families. More recently, Berj received a call to aid a young boy in Haiti who is battling sickle cell anemia.

“Unfortunately he comes from a very poor family and they’re estimating the cost of medication for treatment for him around $2,000 dollars a month,” stated Berj.

Berj went into action, and reached out to Community’s physicians to help with consulting the boy’s doctor in Haiti. Then, he contacted the pharmaceutical company who makes the needed medication, and they vowed to help.

Berj continued, “I always ask Community Medical Centers to help me out, it’s time for me to give back and live the mission and the vision of Community Medical Centers. This is what we’re all about, it’s about what we stand for and how we serve our community day in and day out.”

Berj said Community physicians went above and beyond to help the boy, and they will continue to follow up with him to ensure the boy receives comprehensive medical care.

“Even with the crisis of the riots, and COVID, this that and the other, we have not shied away from first serving our community here but in addition to that, it’s reaching across the globe and touching the life of a boy full of life, full of smile… Being part of it, it’s an honor and a privilege being able to serve. It’s a privilege,” ended Berj.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.