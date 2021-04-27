MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Andrea Lee-Riggins

Our Healthcare Hero of the week is a nurse who not only takes pride in taking care of patients, but she loves teaching students who are on their way to becoming nurses of the future.

Andrea Lee-Riggins was recently nominated as Registered Nurse of the Year through the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley. She was nominated for her Excellence in Nursing Research. Andrea works at Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital, but her nursing skills also stretches into teaching. She’s a nursing instructor at Fresno State and loves to mentor students.

“I love seeing my students on the floors in their professional roles and especially when they have an opportunity to come up and say hi, let me know what’s going on. I always tell them, I may not remember their names, but I definitely remember their faces and please stop me when they see me… I do want them to know that every day when they show up to work in their professional role as a nurse, they are touching someone, whether they know it or not, they are touching someone,” said Andrea.

Andrea has been with Community Medical Centers since 1989 and has been a registered nurse for 30 years.