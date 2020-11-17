MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Amy Hannickel

Our Healthcare Hero this week was recently nominated as one of the “Registered Nurses of the Year” through the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley.

It was actually Nurse Amy Hannickel’s second time being nominated. This go around, her nomination was for her excellence in education.

Amy’s been a nurse for 26 years at Community Regional Medical Center, and has spent almost all that time in the emergency department. She’s also a clinical educator. Amy said taking care of her grandmother when she was younger inspired her to become a nurse.

More recently, Amy said she’s faced challenges with the recent COVID outbreak, even personally catching the virus herself. She said battling the Coronavirus was the most sick she has ever been. But after she healed, she was still committed to treating the COVID positive patients at Community Regional.

“It’s still important that we interact with our patients. It’s still important that we talk to them. You don’t just put them in a room and leave them there and not respond to them. So, it makes you feel good when you can be that person that calms them down a little bit and says, ‘Look we’re gonna take care of you, let’s just get through this together’, let them know what to expect and that helps a lot,” Amy commented.

Amy said the hospital system’s preparation for the influx of Coronavirus patients helped a lot with organization. She said she’s proud to be a part of a hard working team who’s mission is to take care of all patients in the Central Valley.