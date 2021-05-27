MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Amazon

The Amazon fulfillment center in Fresno employs thousands of locals. And because of that, the e-commerce giant makes it a point to care for the communities they’re in. For that, we’re honoring Amazon as this week’s Healthcare Hero.

Amazon recently donated toiletries, home goods products, and toys to Terry’s house. Terry’s House relies solely on donations, so families of patients who are receiving care at Community Regional Medical Center have somewhere to stay. This is Amazon’s third donation of goods to terry’s house.

Anand Vasudevan is the assistant general manager at the Fresno Amazon fulfillment center. He said, “We are inspired by giving to the local communities where our employees live and work in every single day, all around the world, so Community Medical Center is obviously a big part of this community I mean Terry’s House since 2011 has played a big role in helping patients and their families, during their times of medical treatment, so from our part we want to make sure that this organization continues to do the great work that they’re doing for a very long time.”

Christa Atchley is the director of Terry’s House. She said, “The donations from Amazon have absolutely changed our world. The sheer volume of what they were able to give us allows us to be kinda prepared, sort to speak, from a paper good standpoint and a toiletries standpoint for probably years to come so this was really dramatic for us and exciting and really gives us peace of mind especially just given COVID and the impact that’s had on the facility.”

