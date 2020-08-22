MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Adam Sheppard

Our Healthcare Hero this week is a man who gives ‘caring for his patients’ a whole new meaning.

Adam Sheppard is currently the Manager of Inpatient Rehab Services at Clovis Community Medical center. But nine years ago he was working Downtown at Community Regional and was treating a five-year old patient. At the time, he and his wife had four biological children, but felt in their hearts they wanted to adopt and expand their family.

“We felt like this was what we were supposed to do and so as I was going through the process with my wife to become certified to foster and then hopefully adopt from Fresno County, there was a social worker I worked with who had said that one of the patients that I was treating in the hospital was going to go into the foster system and was going to be able to be fostered and possibly adopted and would I consider something of that nature. The story unfolds from there, where we were able to bring him home from the hospital and take care of him while he was here. And then in the process of that, we were told he had two siblings and that they wanted to keep the siblings together, and so our family went from four to seven overnight, you know, with the adoption of these three boys.”

Adam said it was never a question to not keep the brothers together. The three boys blended seamlessly into the Sheppard household, and today, the seven siblings are thriving teens who hang out together and play sports as one big, beautiful family.