FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - This week’s Healthcare Hero is dancing his way into our hearts by helping the community dance off their risk of heart disease. Communications Specialist for Community Medical Centers, Carlos Perez shares why he organizes the annual “Dance Your Heart Out” event.

“So cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the area--well in the world--and so I get together 9 of some of the strongest female instructors that I know --So, we’re really just trying to keep people aware of how to lower their risk of heart disease, what they can do from simple, easy steps to just moving around to taking drastic measures to changing their diet or what not.”