When a woman is pregnant, she will see her obstetrician-gynecologist many times for prenatal care. It can be time consuming, but it's crucial for the wellbeing of baby and mom. The doctors at Central Valley Women's Health Associates have found a new way to see their patients, virtually. They explain, it offers convenience for many, and during this Coronavirus crisis, it's the perfect way to still provide care at a safe distance.

You're looking at one of Melissa D'Oyley's prenatal visits with her physician, Dr. Stewart Mason. You'll see, they're not in an exam room. In fact, Melissa isn't even physically in front of Dr. Mason. This is a virtual visit, an option given to healthy pregnant patients, especially those who live in rural areas. It allows them to see their doctors in the comfort of their own home.