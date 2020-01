FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - The Brain Aneurysm Foundation reports that an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, or balloon-like bulge in a blood vessel--that’s 1 in 50 people. Community Medical Centers is the first in the valley, implementing a new minimally invasive treatment to prevent patients’ aneurysms from rupturing and bleeding into the brain.

Dr. Amir Khan, a Vascular and Interventional Neurologist and the Co-Director of the Stroke Program at Community Regional Medical Center says, “An aneurism is actually a defect with one of the arteries, in this case, an artery in the brain. It represents a weak area and that can be prone to bleeding which can lead to a dangerous kind of bleeding stroke.”