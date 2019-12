This past February, Fresno resident Tony Atkins was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. The cancer had begun to spread to his other organs, and something had to be done fast. Tony not only had half of his colon removed, but he also underwent a procedure called a Whipple, where multiple organs in his gastrointestinal tract were cut and re-attached. It's an extremely complex surgery, but one that saved his life.

Tony had been feeling like something was wrong for a while. He didn't have as much energy as he normally did.