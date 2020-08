Cloth face coverings, or a mask, is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a simple barrier to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are various types of face coverings that people are encouraged to wear to prevent the spread of COVID-19. UCSF Fresno's Dr. Kenny Banh is an emergency medicine physician at Community Regional Medical Center. He stresses, cloth face coverings, or a mask, greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19 transmission.