This week's Healthcare Heroes are registered nurses who are on the frontlines in the emergency department at Clovis Community Medical Center. They help treat COVID positive patients on a daily. They also happen to be mother and daughter.

Meet Renee Anderson and Brittney Magri. Both say they never thought they'd be colleagues and certainly could've never imagined they would be working together through a global pandemic. Brittney said she was inspired to follow in her mother's footsteps in becoming a nurse, a career that has become rewarding for them both. We honor these two women for helping patients who are battling the Coronavirus.