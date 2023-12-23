FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Teachers play a large role in their students’ lives, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

But what happens when that teacher who helped you years ago comes to you for help years later?

When Dr. Ana Kazaryan came to the United States from Armenia at a young age, she couldn’t speak a word of English… that’s why she says it was her English teacher that changed everything.

“Where to begin, I don’t think I would have been here without her to be quite honest,” she said. “She helped me a lot, gave me confidence, and she believed in me. Her name is the one that I won’t ever forget.”

Mrs. Kularb Griffiths is a retired English teacher who helped Dr. Kazarian gain the confidence to communicate with others.

“I remember Anna because I used to teach Anna but I didn’t know that she would go into medicine,” said Mrs. Griffiths.

Coming from Thailand herself, Mrs. Griffiths says she knows firsthand the challenges of coming to the United States knowing little to no English… which is why she started teaching.

“Mostly, I can understand how a student is feeling when they don’t know how to communicate. So, that’s my passion,” she said.

The two women reconnected through social media and over time, Mrs. Griffiths began to develop joint pain and got a referral to see Dr. Kazaryan for help.

“I got excited, right, that she’s able to connect with me then and we met up and we were like wow. Now, it’s my time to give back. Give back to her. Help her in any way that I can,” said Dr. Kazaryan.

Mrs. Griffiths is managing her pain and says it brings her joy to see former students who overcame struggles in their early years thrive in their careers.

“They are the future of our society, and a lot of them came from nothing, and I saw myself because we were really poor, and I could relate with them. When I saw them, I could see where they came from,” she said.

And for Dr. Kazaryan, she says teachers like Mrs. Griffiths are the true heroes who have the power to change the world.

“Every time I have a patient who is a teacher, I thank them so much for their service because it if wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t amount to things, you know? It’s because of them and them believing in us that propels us forward,” she said. “I have them to thank and Mrs. Griffiths is one of those examples. She’s the best.”