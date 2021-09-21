MedWatch Today: Dr. Rais Vohra Breaks Down Community Health System’s Narcan Distribution Program

Fresno County is fighting a fentanyl crisis. Health officials said teenagers are among the groups using the deadly drug at an alarming rate.

We sat down with Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health to talk about Narcan, the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Community Health System’s Narcan Distribution Program is supplied and funded through the State of California.

Again, you can receive a free dose of Narcan, no questions asked. All you have to do is go to the emergency room at either Community Regional Medical Center or Clovis Community Medical C11enter and ask for it.