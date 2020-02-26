MedWatch Today: Device is Helping Keep Cardiac Patients Out of Hospitals

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Those with congestive heart failure are often in and out of hospitals and sometimes go through multiple open heart surgeries. This was the case for 80-year-old Jerry Owens until Dr. Sundrani at Community Regional Medical Center introduced CardioMEMS-a wireless monitor that’s been proven to significantly reduce hospitalizations for heart failure patients.

Dr. Rohit Sundrani, the Co-Medical Director of the Advanced Heart Failure Program at Community Regional says, “It is a real cool device which is implanted in the pulmonary artery. The device is put in a blood vessel in the pulmonary artery. We try and find the one which is closest to the left side of the heart. So we can know exactly what is the pressure in the main pump of the heart and how it’s affecting the fluid status in the lungs.”

Jerry Owens has been Dr. Sundrani’s patient for about 15 years. Before getting the implant, he had open-heart surgery, was taking multiple medications and doing extensive testing nightly. His wife, Elizabeth, couldn’t be more grateful for CardioMEMS and the relief it’s given them.

“The CardioMEMS is wonderful because it tells the doctor if something is wrong prior to his body even responding to something going wrong. So the doctor knows what’s wrong before we do and it’s a big help to them to catch things early and not wait until he has to go into the hospital. Prior to that, we had a lot of work to do in the evening. We had to go through a whole process of testing. It doesn’t sound like a lot when I just speak it, but that gets really hard, but it was every night for six years. (Jerry says next to her: had to take my weight, temperature, the whole bit), blood pressure, take an INR–do a lot of things every night and that got old. And the CardioMEMS stopped that,” said Elizabeth Owens.

It’s the first and only FDA-approved wireless heart failure monitor – developed with the belief that on-demand, real-time monitoring enables proactive patient management…

leading to fewer hospitalizations, improved quality of life, and more efficient, cost-effective health care.

“The key to this is to really–essentially–this is the device really helping us in patients who keep coming back in the heart in the hospital with congestive heart failure. That means their heart is filled with water. So, it’s really helping us in figuring out the patients with really bad hearts of when to intervene on them for advanced failure heart therapies like a heart pump or a heart transplant depending on the patient’s perspective or patient’s condition. So it’s avoiding us to have the patient’s less admitted in the hospital,” said Dr. Sundrani.

Community Regional implemented the system in 2019 and Dr. Sundrani says the advanced technology can catch heart failure symptoms ten to fourteen days before a patient begins noticing them–allowing patients to go about their normal lives while being monitored. So how exactly does it work? All patients have to do is lie on an electronic pillow for a few minutes daily and the results are automatically sent over to specialists.

“Everything else will get transmitted through the pillow to you the next day or when they’re at their homes. So, this device does not have any batteries, it’s just oscillates at a particular frequency and that oscillation you know has little loops in it and a small plate with stuff in the middle where the loops have to be right in the blood vessel where it would oscillate at a frequency where it would match–it would resonate what the pressure would be in the heart,” Dr. Sundrani.

“It works really nice and I feel a lot better since I’ve had it installed. And I enjoy talking to my pillow,” Jerry Owens.

